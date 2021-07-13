Kimo Kahoano gets us pumped up for the Festival on Talk Story Hula is Life!

Host McKenna Maduli presents Talk Story Hula is Life celebrating all things hula and the beloved Merrie Monarch Festival. In this first special, McKenna Talks Story with Familiar Faces of the Festival including Festival President Aunty Luana Kawelu, and long-time commentators Paula Akana and Kimo Kahoano. We go along with Kimo to ride the wave of hula as he shares with McKenna his experience over the past 40 years as the announcer for the Merrie Monarch Festival.

For More Information: www.merriemonarch.com

