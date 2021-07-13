Tributes
Hawaii reports 61 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

Kaiser vaccine
Kaiser vaccine(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 61 new COVID cases Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

Of the new infections, 41 were on Oahu, seven on Hawaii Island, four on Kauai, and one on Maui. There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state’s death toll remains at 521.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 38,605.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 777 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 58.6% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65.1% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Governor: Hawaii's COVID restrictions will likely remain in place until early September
Vaccine Image / Generic
