Forecast: Comfortable conditions to linger through Friday

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will persist throughout the forecast period. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with the trade winds sufficiently strong enough to blow some brief passing showers over to select leeward areas at times.

Surf along south-facing shorelines will remain well below the summertime average through Thursday. South shore surf will trend up Friday through the weekend as a new south swell fills in.

Fresh to locally strong easterly trades will maintain rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores during the next seven days. Trade wind swell will likely increase to near the summertime average Wednesday through Friday, then rise to slightly above normal levels over the weekend.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain mostly flat during the next seven days.

