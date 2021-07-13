Federal authorities to investigate after weekend break-in at Big Island post office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a break-in at Holualoa Post Office over the weekend, but can’t yet say if any mail was stolen.

The break-in happened sometime between when employees left Saturday and returned Monday.

Postal Service workers are trying to determine if anything is missing.

In the meantime, Hawaii Island police are conducting a preliminary investigation as they wait for agents from the US Postal Inspection Service to arrive on island.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

