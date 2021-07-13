Tributes
Convicted felon charged with multiple drug offenses

Stanley Bento mug shot
Stanley Bento mug shot(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Convicted felon Stanley “Tosh” Bento is now charged with multiple drug offenses.

Court documents say the 59-year-old from Hakalau was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Saturday. He was out on supervised release after posting bail for two other unrelated felony drug cases.

In this latest incident, prosecutors charged him with second and third-degree drug promotion, along with prohibited acts relating to paraphernalia.

Bento’s criminal history dates back to 1991. He appeared in court on Monday and remains in custody with bail at $35,000.

