Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - Coke Zero, one of Coca-Cola’s most popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

There will be a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage.

The company is altering the recipe to make it taste more like Coca-Cola Classic.

It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. in July and Canada in September.

Some international markets have already received the updated product.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

