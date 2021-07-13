Tributes
City councilmember proposes parking ban near overrun Maunawili Falls Trail

Popular trail to close Thursday for 2-year repair project
A steady flow of people at the entrance of Maunawili Falls Trail.
A steady flow of people at the entrance of Maunawili Falls Trail.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maunawili Falls Trail is a treasure in Windward Oahu with bountiful trees, birds and at the end of the hike, a waterfall that perfect for a photo op.

“It was amazing. It was totally worth it. We went in there thinking we were going to jump and we did,” said hiker Ross Co.

But neighbors say because of Maunawili’s popularity, they’ve been overrun by hikers.

“There’s one thousand people a weekend that use this little trail. It’s really buss up,” said Chris Nakamatu of the Maunawili Estates Community Association.

“I can fill Wikipedia with stuff that has gone on for all of these years,” she added.

She described illegal parking, trespassing and more.

“Diapers being left, shishi in their yard, sitting on their wall having a picnic, it gets to be like a mini war zone,” said Nakamatsu.

On the trail itself, there’s been illegal dumping and vandalism.

One of the historic sites along the trail is the Irwin House which was purchased in 1893. The ranch was a hub for the community, but over the years, it’s been neglected and covered in graffiti.

“It’s time for a reboot,” said Nakamatsu.

On Thursday, Maunawili Falls Trails will be closed for a 2 year repair project by the state and private landowner to preserve the historic and cultural sites near Queen’s Bath and build parking and comfort stations away from the neighborhood.

“This Thursday, July 15th, I don’t expect people to stop coming,” said Windward city council member Esther Kiaaina.

She wants a ban on unpermitted parking in the neighborhood during the closure.

“I will be proposing to the Department of Transportation Services that we institute a restricted parking zone. We have that in Kalihi now for impacted communities,” said Kaiaina.

“I think that this is the best way to balance the community’s needs with those that are trespassing,” she added.

Neighbors say they support measures to control the crowds and revive the trail and starting from Thursday’s closure, they’ll be watching for illegal hikers.

The area at the entrance of the trail is privately owned by HRT Realty which is affiliated with the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. DLNR says enforcement will be up to the landowner. HNN reached out to HRT and did not hear back.

