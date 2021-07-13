Tributes
Attempted murder charge filed against Pahoa man after domestic incident

Frank William Funes, 39.
Frank William Funes, 39.(Hawaii police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 39-year-old Pahoa man has been charged with attempted murder and burglary in connection with a domestic abuse case on July 8.

The incident happened in Hawaiian Beaches. Police said Frank William Funes allegedly stabbed a woman and fled the scene. He was also charged with abuse of a family or household member.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Funes made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday. A judge denied the defense’s request for supervised release or a bail reduction.

“This marks the second recent domestic abuse stabbing incident in our community. We encourage those experiencing domestic abuse to seek support and assistance and develop a safety plan. Our Office is committed to working with community stakeholders to increase survivor 2 safety and ensuring that offenders are held accountable for their actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

The second-degree attempted murder charge comes with a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He remains in custody with bail set at $527,000. He will appear for a preliminary hearing on July 14.

Officials want victims to know resources are available. The Child and Family Service 24-Hour Abuse Hotline can be reached at (808) 322-7233 in West Hawai’i and (808) 959-8864 in East Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

