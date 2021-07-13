Tributes
Apparent double-drowning claims lives of two Hawaii Island men

Approximate location of the apparent double-drowning.
Approximate location of the apparent double-drowning.(Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KAʻU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, two men died in apparent drownings in waters off Ka’u late Friday night.

Police say a 42-year-old fell into the ocean while fishing along a remote shoreline.

Several people then jumped in to try to save him. During their rescue efforts, a 39-year-old Good Samaritan was swept out to the ocean while trying to help.

A Coast Guard helicopter found both men unresponsive in the water early Saturday morning. The three others made it back to shore safely.

The victims have been identified as Patrick Fuga of Hōloaloa, and Petelo Finau Kailua-Kona.

An autopsy had been ordered to determine their exact cause of death.

This is the latest incident where a good Samaritan has ran into trouble in the water while attempting to pull off a rescue. On Kauai, three people were rescued from rough waters on Saturday.

And last week, two men were also killed in an apparent double-drowning.

[Read more: ‘I’m just proud of him’: Loved ones remember man who lost his life trying to save a friend]

