82% of Hawaii’s vaccine-eligible population will need to get shot for restrictions to drop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What will it take for Hawaii to get to a 70% vaccination rate ― at which point the governor will drop all COVID restrictions?

According to the state, about 82% of the population eligible for the vaccine ― or those 12 and up ― will need to get the shot in order to reach the benchmark.

Right now, 58.6% of Hawaii’s population has been vaccinated.

That translates to 69% of the vaccine-eligible population.

“We’re in the last few miles where many of us are slowing down and the pace is slow and steady,” said DOH Kauai District Health Office Dr. Janet Berreman.

“But we’re still making forward progress. So I think getting people the information that they need to make their own best decision, and making vaccines as available in as many places as we can, those are the things we’ve been doing. And those are the things we’ll continue doing.”

The vaccination rate in the islands is far higher in older age groups. For example, 95% of those 65 and up are vaccinated.

But for those from 12 to 17 years old, only 53% have at least one shot and 42% are fully vaccinated.

Among those 18 to 29, a little more than half are fully vaccinated.

There are also areas that have low vaccine confidence. According to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Center, a little more than a third of the Leeward Oahu population is fully vaccinated.

Health officials from the center said that they’ll continue their community clinics.

“We know that accessibility probably isn’t the issue anymore,” said Jacob Schafer, the center’s director of infection control. “It seems one of the common responses is that people are waiting for something.

“They’re waiting for their next day off of work, or they’re waiting after they get back from some trip. And we just really want to encourage people: Don’t wait, move this to the top of your priority list. There are still a lot of COVID out there.”

They also have the ability to run their own tests, which means faster test results for underserved communities in the area.

The center said in the future, they may potentially go door-to-door for vaccine outreach.

