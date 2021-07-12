Tributes
Target seeks demolition of former Sears at Windward Mall

Inside a Target store
Inside a Target store(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:31 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
KANEOHE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Demolition inside Windward Mall in Kaneohe could make way for a new big box store.

Target Corporation has applied for a $1 million building permit to demolish the interior of the former Sears, which closed its 128,000-square-foot space two years ago.

Target has not actually confirmed if it plans to open a store in Windward Mall.

“We are continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests, but I don’t have any new-store news to share at this time,” a spokesman said, in a statement to Hawaii News Now.

Currently, there are seven Target locations across the state.

The first Target on Kauai is in the works to take the space of Kmart next to Kukui Grove Center in Lihue.

