Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - You could be one of the first everyday people to go to space.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up with Omaze for the chance to win a seat on one of the company’s first commercial voyages to space.

One winner and a guest can rocket more than 50 miles above earth and experience zero gravity for a few minutes.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.
Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.(Source: Omaze/CNN)

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter on Omaze.com through Aug. 31.

Each $10 donation is equivalent to 100 entries.

The money supports the nonprofit Space for Humanity, which aims to expand access to space.

Virgin Galactic hasn’t released details on when the flight will take place.

VIrgin CEO Richard Branson successfully returned from a test flight on the VSS Unity on Sunday.

Virgin Galactic plans to launch one more test flight before allowing paying customers to fly.

Meanwhile, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is scheduled to take flight next week.

Copyright 2021CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

