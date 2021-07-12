Oahu lifeguards extend hours to address spike in rescues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu lifeguards have started extending their hours as 911 calls and rescues rise.

Mobile units will now work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That includes jet skis and shore-based units.

Lifeguard towers will still run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, they’ve received more than a hundred 911 calls after their shift ends.

The program costs $1 million to start and the city provided the extra funding.

“I can vividly recall just in the last week or so at least five after hours calls which we’ve corresponded with HFD for numerous swimmers in distress,” said Aka Tamashiro, the lieutenant Windward Oahu. “For places such as Spitting Caves, the Mokulua islands, as well as China Walls. And even our regular hotspots such as Sandy Beach and even Makapuu.”

First responders across the island said there is an increase in rescue operations due to the fact that more and more visitors are coming to the island, and that people are willing to take risks when they’ve been cooped up for the past year.

They hope this program will save lives.

