Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Oahu lifeguards extend hours to address spike in rescues

Oahu lifeguards will extend their hours amid rising ocean rescues.
Oahu lifeguards will extend their hours amid rising ocean rescues.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu lifeguards have started extending their hours as 911 calls and rescues rise.

Mobile units will now work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That includes jet skis and shore-based units.

Lifeguard towers will still run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, they’ve received more than a hundred 911 calls after their shift ends.

The program costs $1 million to start and the city provided the extra funding.

“I can vividly recall just in the last week or so at least five after hours calls which we’ve corresponded with HFD for numerous swimmers in distress,” said Aka Tamashiro, the lieutenant Windward Oahu. “For places such as Spitting Caves, the Mokulua islands, as well as China Walls. And even our regular hotspots such as Sandy Beach and even Makapuu.”

First responders across the island said there is an increase in rescue operations due to the fact that more and more visitors are coming to the island, and that people are willing to take risks when they’ve been cooped up for the past year.

They hope this program will save lives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully-vaccinated COVID death, DOH says
Vaccine Hawaii
Second day of triple-digit cases, Hawaii reports 102 new COVID infections
The Agor family from Pearl City want their experience to be a lesson for anyone renting a...
Oahu family says their vacation nightmare is a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle
Queen's Medical Center
Queen’s Medical Center investigates cluster of highly contagious Norovirus cases
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu are resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
NTSB releases first images of cargo plane wreckage in deep waters off Oahu

Latest News

Monday forecast
Forecast: Typical trade wind weather to hold through the week
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (July 12, 2021)
Change of Command ceremony, Friday.
Change of Command ceremony held for Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
The KailuaTown Farmers Market will be in the parking lot of the Enchanted Lake Center.
Vendors celebrate new location for popular Windward Oahu farmers market