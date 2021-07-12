Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:55 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

A police report says the shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester.

The report says Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.”

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully-vaccinated COVID death, DOH says
Vaccine Hawaii
Second day of triple-digit cases, Hawaii reports 102 new COVID infections
The Agor family from Pearl City want their experience to be a lesson for anyone renting a...
Oahu family says their vacation nightmare is a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle
The KailuaTown Farmers Market will be in the parking lot of the Enchanted Lake Center.
Vendors celebrate new location for popular Windward Oahu farmers market
Queen's Medical Center
Queen’s Medical Center investigates cluster of highly contagious Norovirus cases

Latest News

Inside a Target store
Target seeks demolition of former Sears at Windward Mall
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
White House calls Cuban demonstrations a spontaneous expression by the people.
White House blames Cuban protests on repression
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill