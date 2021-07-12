Tributes
Higher chance of showers starting the week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Breezy trade winds will bring in passing clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas, but there’s a higher chance for showers Monday and Tuesday, with some of the moisture being pushed leeward by breezy trade winds. Otherwise, showers should favor the usual windward areas during the nights and mornings for the remainder of the week. High clouds will also be streaming over the state over the next few days.

In surf, a small background swell will keep some waves coming in for south shores. The increasing trade winds will also continue the short-period swell for east shores, with rough and choppy waves. North and west shores will be tiny to flat. The trades will also keep a small craft advisory posted for waters around Maui County and the Big Island through at least Monday afternoon.

