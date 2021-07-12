Tributes
Hawaii reports 63 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 63 new COVID cases on Monday and no additional fatalities.

Of the new infections, 28 were on Oahu, 15 on Hawaii Island, seven on Kauai, and six on Maui. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state’s death toll remains at 521.

Over the weekend, Hawaii saw two days of triple-digit increases in infections. The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 38,544.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 749 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 58.6% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65.1% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

