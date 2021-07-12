Forecast: Typical trade wind weather to hold through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge north of the islands will remain in place through the week producing moderate to breezy trade winds across the state. A narrow upper trough and passing low level disturbances will produce periods of showers favoring the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning time periods. Showery trade wind weather will likely hold into Friday. Long range models are suggesting slight drying trends by this weekend.

There are no appreciable swells arriving through Thursday. Background southerly swell will maintain very small surf along south facing shorelines. Fresh easterly trades will hold short period, slightly elevated wind waves along many eastern exposures. Two gales traveling around New Zealand, one from a couple of days ago and one today, are sending swells northward toward Hawaii. These long period, small south swells are timed to arrive Friday night or Saturday morning and will provide a minor bump to south coast surf.

