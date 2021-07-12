Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Typical trade wind weather to hold through the week

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:14 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge north of the islands will remain in place through the week producing moderate to breezy trade winds across the state.

A narrow upper trough and passing low-level disturbances will produce periods of showers favoring the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early-morning time periods. Showery trade wind weather will likely hold into Friday.

Long range models are suggesting slight drying trends by this weekend.

There are no appreciable swells arriving through Thursday.

Background southerly swell will maintain very small surf along south-facing shorelines.

Fresh easterly trades will hold short period, slightly elevated wind waves along many eastern exposures.

Two gales traveling around New Zealand, one from a couple of days ago and one today, are sending swells northward toward Hawaii. These long period, small south swells are timed to arrive Friday night or Saturday morning and will provide a minor bump to south coast surf.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully-vaccinated COVID death, DOH says
Vaccine Hawaii
Second day of triple-digit cases, Hawaii reports 102 new COVID infections
The Agor family from Pearl City want their experience to be a lesson for anyone renting a...
Oahu family says their vacation nightmare is a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle
Queen's Medical Center
Queen’s Medical Center investigates cluster of highly contagious Norovirus cases
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu are resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
NTSB releases first images of cargo plane wreckage in deep waters off Oahu

Latest News

Oahu lifeguards will extend their hours amid rising ocean rescues.
Oahu lifeguards extend hours to address spike in rescues
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (July 12, 2021)
Change of Command ceremony, Friday.
Change of Command ceremony held for Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
The KailuaTown Farmers Market will be in the parking lot of the Enchanted Lake Center.
Vendors celebrate new location for popular Windward Oahu farmers market