Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post. It was reportedly found mostly in men over the age of 50.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully-vaccinated COVID death, DOH says
Vaccine Hawaii
Second day of triple-digit cases, Hawaii reports 102 new COVID infections
The Agor family from Pearl City want their experience to be a lesson for anyone renting a...
Oahu family says their vacation nightmare is a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle
The KailuaTown Farmers Market will be in the parking lot of the Enchanted Lake Center.
Vendors celebrate new location for popular Windward Oahu farmers market
Queen's Medical Center
Queen’s Medical Center investigates cluster of highly contagious Norovirus cases

Latest News

Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
Mom shares message after teen daughter dies of rare COVID-related condition