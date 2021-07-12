Farmer’s market vendors share excitement over new location for an East Oahu market

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers market vendors that relied on space provided by the now closed Pali Lanes are preparing to once again open for business in a brand-new home.

The KailuaTown Farmers Market will be in the parking lot of the Enchanted Lake Center.

While the vendors say it’s a bittersweet feeling leaving their previous location, they are excited to be in a larger space.

“Being that it was a small market, for my personal business we weren’t able to be in there 100% every week,” said Joshua Liddell, owner of Sacred Secret.

Liddell said he wasn’t always guaranteed a spot when the Farmers Market was outside of Pali Lanes.

“So, with the new shift, there’s room for us now to be here every week,” said Liddell. “And as a small business being able to be open one extra day a week guaranteed makes a big difference so happy about that.”

Executive Director of FarmLovers Market, Pamela Boyar said all their farmers markets across Oahu have a waiting list.

But with the KailuaTown Farmers Market moving to the Enchanted Lake Center, they’re able to accommodate more vendors.

“Maybe get about 10 more in here,” said Boyar. “So, I’m going to take my time bringing in new vendors and some of the vendors want two booths now.”

Boyar had been renting space for the event from Pali Lanes since 2019.

When the alley ended operations in June, the market needed to find a new home which because of the market’s size was a challenge.

“Mostly the size and parking, enough parking,” said Boyar. “And someone that sees the value in our markets.”

But salvation for the market came just a couple of miles down Keolu Drive with the Enchanted Lake Center offering their large parking lot.

“It’s exciting you know, we have time to reset to get more energy and to start again brand new,” said Private Chef, Arnaud Jager. “So, I think it’s going to be great.”

Businesses in the plaza welcome the weekly event.

“For this area, long time it’s like empty,” said Yan Yang, owner of Keolu Market. “It’s wasted space and, Sundays are quieter so when we heard the news, it’s so exciting.”

The first farmer’s market at the Enchanted Lakes Center will be Sunday, July 18 from 8 a.m. to noon.

