Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully-vaccinated COVID death, DOH says

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health reports the first COVID-19 death of a fully vaccinated individual.

According to the DOH, the Oahu man was over the age of 80, and had ‘multiple underlying conditions’.

DOH Spokesperson Brooks Baehr did not provide an exact date of the man’s death, but said he died several weeks ago, and officials only recently were made aware of the man’s vaccinated status.

Baehr said there have been more than 100 deaths since the first people in Hawaii were fully vaccinated in January, and this was the first death of a fully vaccinated person.

He added that more than 99% of the deaths have been unvaccinated people, while about 98% of those hospitalized recently have been unvaccinated.

Additional details surrounding the death were limited.

