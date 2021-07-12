Tributes
3 rescued from rough Kauai waters; 1 man hospitalized in critical condition

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:38 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who rushed to rescue a mother and daughter from drowning off Kauai ended up needing rescuing himself.

Fire officials say the 36-year-old from Lawai jumped into waters Saturday behind the Wailua Golf Course near an area known as Marine Camp.

Bystanders told officials the mother initially went in to rescue her daughter, and both ended up needing assistance. That’s when the man sprung into action and got into the water.

Lifeguards noticed all three swimmers were in need of help and rushed to their side. Rescuers were able to pull the mother and daughter safely to shore, but the man became unresponsive and emergency crews battled rough waters to reach him.

A jet ski patrol was eventually able to retrieve the man and bring him to shore. He’s now receiving treatment at Wilcox Medical Center. At last check he was listed in critical condition.

The mother and daughter did not suffer any injuries.

