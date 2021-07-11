Tributes
Polynesian Bowl holds free football camp to learn from former NFL stars

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:25 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s athletes got the opportunity to show off their gridiron skills at a football camp put together by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and the Polynesian Bowl.

Former pro and UH Coach Rich Miano, along with NFL alums like Jesse Sapolu, Ma’a Tanuvasa and Michael Bennett led Saturday’s camp at Farrington High School.

With the loss of their 2020 season due to the pandemic, athletes hope to gain exposure from Saturday’s clinic.

The combine results, along with footage from the camp will be sent to colleges and universities across the country.

“There’s a lot of great athletes around here,” said Michael Bennett, former NFL Defensive End and Super Bowl Champion. “I think that’s what Hawaii has, a lot of Polynesian dance is part of the culture, and a lot of the young men can do all the dancing. They got nimble feet. And to use those same nimble feet on the football field as D-linemen is amazing.”

A second camp will be held on Sunday at Waiakea High School in Hilo, set to start at 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

