Hundreds of bikers take the streets in honor of a teen cyclist killed over a decade ago

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of bicyclists pedaled the streets of Honolulu on Saturday in honor of a rider who was struck and killed by a drunk driver over a decade ago.

The Hawaii Bicycling League held the 10th annual Ride in Paradise, an event organized in honor of Zachary Manago, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in December 2010 on Kamehameha Highway near Wahiawa.

Manago was only 18 years old.

He was well-known as a star baseball pitcher for Moanalua High School and was loved by family and friends for his kindness.

But above all these attributes, he was also an advocate for making roads safer for cyclists.

“In his last essay paper at Hawaii Pacific University, he wrote about why Hawaii should have more bike lanes and that’s how this whole thing started,” said Daphne Manago, Zach’s mother.

“We don’t know how he felt riding on the streets, and he was so passionate about riding. I don’t think this event would be happening.”

Family and organizers said the goal of the event was to bring awareness to street safety and to encourage drivers and riders to share the road with aloha.

“It means the world to me and my family, his friends, everyone here and its truly great to see the community we’ve been able to build out of a tragic thing and make it something positive and its still going on today,” said Nick Manago, Zach’s brother.

The ride took place in bike lanes created since Manago’s passing.

