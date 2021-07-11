Tributes
Healthcare, hospitality workers rally in Waianae to protect local jobs

Hospitality and health care workers sign wave in Waianae to protect local jobs.
Hospitality and health care workers sign wave in Waianae to protect local jobs.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of healthcare and hospitality workers with Unite Here Local 5 rallied in Waianae on Saturday to protect local jobs.

Members from a dozen labor unions across the tourism and healthcare industries waved signs to bring awareness to several issues facing some of Hawaii’s workers.

On the tourism front, Local 5 said nearly 4,000 hospitality employees are still waiting to go back to work even though the state is seeing an influx in visitors.

Meanwhile, in the healthcare industry, Local 5 members at Kaiser Permanente said they are frustrated over the company’s plan to subcontract jobs out of California.

Demonstrators said they chose to organize in Waianae to urge Kaiser Permanente to reopen the Nanaikeola clinic, which has been closed. Members said they are demanding the healthcare provider reinstate the leeward community’s access to these resources.

“Big corporations like the hotels and Kaiser Permanente are using this pandemic as an excuse to implement changes that make it harder for our community to survive,” said Zena Nasau, a hotel worker and resident at the Nanakuli Homesteads.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Kaiser Permanente and are waiting for a response.

This story will be updated.

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo

