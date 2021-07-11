Hawaii native Brad Tavares claims 14th victory defeating Omari Akhmedov via split decision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC fighter Brad Tavares, a Waiakea alumni, beat Omari Akhmedov on Saturday making it his 20th appearance fighting in UFC octagon.

coming off of a two-fight win streak, Tavares won via split decision from the judges, with the final score cards coming in as 28-29, 29-28, 29-28.

The Hilo native now joins the likes of B.J. Penn and Max Holloway as the only fighters from the 50th state to appear in a UFC match 20 or more times.

The next UFC event is scheduled for July 17th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

