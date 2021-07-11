Tributes
Hawaii County police arrest man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend

Hawaii Island Police
Hawaii Island Police(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested a man Thursday night for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Pahoa.

The Hawaii Tribune Herald reported 39-year-old Frank Funes attacked the woman in her bedroom.

Authorities said the incident happened on Opae Street at around 11:15 p.m.

Police said they located Funes after spotting his vehicle based on a description the victim gave.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary and domestic abuse.

Officials said the woman was taken to Hilo Medical Center, where she is still receiving treatment for her injures.

Funes remains in police custody, pending charges.

Police said they are continuing their investigation.

This story will be updated.

