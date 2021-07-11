Hawaii County police arrest man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested a man Thursday night for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Pahoa.

The Hawaii Tribune Herald reported 39-year-old Frank Funes attacked the woman in her bedroom.

Authorities said the incident happened on Opae Street at around 11:15 p.m.

Police said they located Funes after spotting his vehicle based on a description the victim gave.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary and domestic abuse.

Officials said the woman was taken to Hilo Medical Center, where she is still receiving treatment for her injures.

Funes remains in police custody, pending charges.

Police said they are continuing their investigation.

This story will be updated.

