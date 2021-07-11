Forecast: Breezy trades for the coming week

Trade winds are getting a bit breezy as a weak surface trough departs to the west. Meanwhile, a low pressure system is forming to the northwest of the islands, which will increase the chance for showers for the western end of the state, especially Monday into Monday night. Trade winds will remain breezy for the rest of the week, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings.

In surf, a south swell is slowly declining over the next few days, with the next possible boost not coming in until late in the week. Strengthening trade winds will increase choppy surf for east-facing shores. North and west shores will have little to no surf over the next several days. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

