Change of Command reigns in new head of Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

Change of Command ceremony, Friday.
Change of Command ceremony, Friday.(U.S. Coast Guard.)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:04 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard at Air Station Barbers Point has a new man in charge.

Capt. John Rivers took over from Capt. Andrew Eriks during a change of command ceremony on Friday.

Eriks, who served as commanding officer of the air station since 2018, is continuing his career as the service’s Chief of the Office of Aviation Forces at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington D.C.

“My crew has been tremendous and they’ve displayed great bias for action,” said Eriks. “It has been an honor to serve with and for them; Its been the experience of a lifetime.”

Rivers most recently served as the Deputy Director for Coast Guard Health, Safety, and Work Life where he oversaw 42 clinics and 150 sick bays.

He graduated from the Coast Guard academy with a Bachelor of Science in Government. He furthered his education at the Naval War College, earning a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies, along with several other scholastic achievements.

Officials say Air Station Barbers Point has over 200 officers and enlisted personnel responsible for safety within the 14th Coast Guard district.

