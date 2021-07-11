Big Island diver critically injured after 50-foot cliffside fall

LAUPAHOEHOE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-foot fall down the side of a cliff sent a diver on Hawaii Island to the hospital in critical condition.

Hawaii County fire says the man plummeted into the ocean Saturday evening in the Lapahoehoe area.

With the help of the diver’s friend, rescuers were able to locate and pull the man from the water during a helicopter search near mile marker 18 off Highway 19.

Over 20 emergency personnel responded as the diver was transported into medic care and taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Additional details were unavailable.

