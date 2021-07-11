Tributes
EMS: 2 people suffer burns in Nanakuli house fire

Emergency personnel responded Sunday morning. The cause is under investigation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters were dispatched to a building fire in Nanakuli Sunday morning that left two people injured, according to EMS.

HFD got the call just before 8:30 a.m. and headed to a home along Kanahele Road. Flames and smoke were emanating from the single-family home.

The team of 24 HFD personnel began battling the flames and had the fire under control within five minutes.

HFD said five occupants were able to make it out of the home, however injuries were reported. According to EMS, two people, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, both suffered burns.

EMS said the woman was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The fire was deemed fully extinguished just after 9 a.m. The American Red Cross is aiding the displaced family. Investigators are working to determine a cause.

Damage estimates weren’t immediately available.

