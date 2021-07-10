Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction...
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game sold Friday, July 9, 2021.(Source: Heritage Actions)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:37 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Agor family from Pearl City want their experience to be a lesson for anyone renting a...
Oahu family says their vacation nightmare is a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu are resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
NTSB releases first images of cargo plane wreckage in deep waters off Oahu
FILE
Reviews mixed on Oahu rule that allows eateries to fully reopen if patrons are vaccinated or tested
Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
A student wears a mask during a hot yoga class under the indoor mask mandate.
Ige wants to keep the mask mandate. Green says it’s time to drop it.

Latest News

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the...
Start the Barty! Australian wins Wimbledon for 2nd major
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting
Officials warn the pandemic isn't over as cities report an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Pfizer applies for booster approval as COVID cases rise
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together
Wisconsin brewery adds beer-infused ice cream to its menu.
Cheers: Wisconsin brewery combines beer and ice cream