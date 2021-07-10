Queen’s Medical Center investigates cluster of highly contagious Norovirus cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center reported Friday that a few patients in an undisclosed unit have been diagnosed with Norovirus, a highly contagious virus.

The hospital confirmed that it is investigating how the patients became infected with the virus, which health officials said can cause stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

Queen’s said it is working closely with the state Department of Health and has taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of patients, hospital staff and visitors.

A spokesperson said no employees tested positive and the infected patients are all doing well.

