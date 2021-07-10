Tributes
Polynesian Football Hall of Fame hosts free combine and clinic this weekend

Athletes get free camp by Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
Athletes get free camp by Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.(Polynesian Football Hall of Fame)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and the Polynesian Bowl are hosting a set of free camps this weekend on Oahu and Hilo.

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame officials say that these camps were organized to give players the exposure they lost from the pandemic — having missed the entire fall 2020 football season.

They are set to host two camps/combines, with one set for Saturday, July 10th at Farrington High School from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m and the second to be hosted in Hilo on Hawaii island.

The camps will be led by former NFL player and University of Hawaii coach Rich Miano, along with Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa, along with other local coaches.

Film from the clinic will be sent to colleges and universities around the country, along with combine results.

The full camp, Adidas gear and lunch will be covered by the PFHOF through a grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

