Police charge Hilo man for multiple offenses following ‘month-long crime spree’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police charged a Hilo man Thursday for an array of offenses following what they called “a month-long crime spree.”

Authorities charged Nathan Kalani Niihau with multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal property damage and resisting an order to stop.

Police said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 4, in which an employee of a Hilo business saw the 40-year-old placing items into the bed of a Nissan pick-up truck that belonged to the business. Officials said he then drove the truck off the property and through a locked gate.

Officials said Niihau also rammed the stolen vehicle into the gate of a home in Hakalau and later led police on a short vehicle pursuit in Hilo.

Authorities said he was out on supervised release at the time of these offenses.

Police said Niihau was previously arrested on June 30 after driving a stolen Jeep, and in possession of drugs and a stolen credit card.

He was also linked to a burglary of a county facility on June 1.

Niihau appeared in Hilo District Court on Friday for the most recent charges.

His bail is $136,000.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.