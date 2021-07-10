Tributes
Kahuku’s Alohi Gilman gives back to local community with free football camp and food drive

By Cienna Pilotin and Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alohi Gilman, former Kahuku Red Raider and current Los Angeles Chargers safety held a free football camp for Oahu’s Keiki on Friday.

While the camp was free for the players, each athlete was encouraged to bring food donations, partnering with the Hawaii Food Bank and his Ho’omana Foundation to hold a food drive before the camp festivities.

For Gilman, this was an opportunity to give back to the community that raised him.

“I’m just super grateful and blessed to be able to do this for the kids,” said Gilman.

The camp separated athletes into two groups. The youth camp began at 3:00 p.m. while the high school group started at 6:00 p.m.

Gilman says the camps inception began as an opportunity to give back and empower the people around him.

Up next for the Kahuku graduate is training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers, going into his second year in the NFL.

