Hawaii reports 114 new COVID infections; 2 additional fatalities

Vaccine Hawaii
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and two additional fatalities, pushing death toll from the virus to 521.

The two deaths were reported on Oahu.

Of the new cases, 71 were on Oahu, 20 on Hawaii Island, two on Kauai, and seven on Maui. There were also 14 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has risen to 38,379.

With 114 cases reported Saturday, this is the first triple-digit daily COVID case count since May 30.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 672 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 58% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

