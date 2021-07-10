Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

HART board chairman abruptly resigns amid continued rail project criticism

Rail board chariman, Toby Martyn, has resigned from his appointed position.
Rail board chariman, Toby Martyn, has resigned from his appointed position.(Toby Martyn)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:57 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The board chairman of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation abruptly resigned Friday two years before the end of his term.

HART said Toby Martyn decided to leave the the rail authority for “personal reasons.”

Martyn had originally filled a vacant voting seat on the HART board in 2018 and was appointed as board chairman in September 2019. His term was scheduled to expire in 2023.

His resignation comes as he faced criticism for his handling of the rail project. In recent weeks, Martyn also received calls for resignation from some lawmakers and watchdog groups.

As HART board chairman, Martyn did not publicly disclose that his company made money off the sale of rail construction bonds.

The board said it will select an appointee to replace him during their meeting on July 30.

Related Coverage:

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Agor family from Pearl City want their experience to be a lesson for anyone renting a...
Oahu family says their vacation nightmare is a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu are resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
NTSB releases first images of cargo plane wreckage in deep waters off Oahu
A student wears a mask during a hot yoga class under the indoor mask mandate.
Ige wants to keep the mask mandate. Green says it’s time to drop it.
Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
FILE
Reviews mixed on Oahu rule that allows eateries to fully reopen if patrons are vaccinated or tested

Latest News

Despite new CDC guidance, teachers union supports masks for all in schools
Despite new CDC guidance, teachers union supports masks for all in schools
A vintage Love's sign is among the items up for auction.
You still have a shot to get your hands on some Love’s Bakery goods
Vaccine Hawaii
Hawaii reports 114 new COVID infections; 2 additional fatalities
The Agor family from Pearl City want their experience to be a lesson for anyone renting a...
Oahu family says their vacation nightmare is a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle