Forecast: Trade winds picking up

Trade wind speeds are increasing from east to west as a trough of low pressure moves westward and away from the islands. The winds will be locally breezy by Sunday, with a return to more typical conditions of windward and mauka showers, mainly overnight and mornings. The breezy conditions will continue through much of the coming week with with just some minor fluctuations in wind speeds.

Surf will be on the quiet side for the next couple of days. A small south swell is declining but there will still be some wave, maybe around waist-high, to play with. We could be getting a larger swell near the end of next week. East shores will see increasing wave heights as the trade winds return and increase. North and west shores will be small.

Another sign of the returning trades -- a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Sunday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

