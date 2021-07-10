Tributes
Despite new CDC guidance, teachers union supports masks for all in schools

File Image of Hawaii School Campus
File Image of Hawaii School Campus(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of Hawaii’s public school students will return to class in less than a month ― and it’s not yet clear on whether all of them will be wearing masks.

On Friday, the CDC said vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings. The agency stopped short of advising schools to require shots for teachers and kids.

But the CDC guidance doesn’t meant the rules at Hawaii’s schools will change.

In fact, the state teachers union wants masks to stay on indoors.

“We’re not at herd immunity. And also if you’ve been vaccinated, it’s not 100% yet,” said Hawaii State Teachers Association President Osa Tui.

“So there’s no reason why we shouldn’t continue to keep up these precautions, especially with the Delta variants really going through our communities and throughout the world. So that’s very important.”

The state Department of Health says it plans to meet with Education Department leaders to figure out how they may possibly apply the new guidance.

They say sticking to indoor masking is still the most practical approach.

