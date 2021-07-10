Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Cheers: Wisconsin brewery combines beer and ice cream

By Katrina Nickell
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Many people enjoy a beer on a hot summer day. The same goes for ice cream.

Badger State Brewery has taken the next step and combined the two.

“I guess, I thought it would taste like beer, but it doesn’t at all,” said customer Katrina Nickell. “It’s just very sweet. It kind of tastes like an Icee.”

The frozen confection was added to the menu this summer. It’s the latest in a long line of craft beers, seltzers, ciders and related offerings from the brewer.

“You know, the next step was obviously ice cream,” brewery representative Jennifer Radloff said with a smirk.

But the summer treat isn’t for everyone.

“Because the ice cream is actually infused with the beer, you will have to show an ID to prove you are 21 or older when ordering,” said Nickell.

There’s some science involved, too.

“You put a freezing agent in it, and your beer, and then we mix all-natural fruit purees in it to kind of make our own concoctions,” Radloff said.

The brewery says it’s a great option for customers who still aren’t sold on craft beer.

“We’re always looking for new innovative ways to kind of get customers in the door,” Radloff said. “So, we decided to bring in a frozen ice cream machine.”

And while the ice cream is perfect for warm summer days, the plan is to keep it around even when the temperatures cool off.

“Over winter as we start getting our barrel-aged beers out, we’re going to probably start making some dark chocolaty ice cream for guests,” Radloff said.

Badger State says plans to create a new flavor each week.

Copyright 2021 WLUK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Agor family from Pearl City want their experience to be a lesson for anyone renting a...
Oahu family says their vacation nightmare is a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu are resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
NTSB releases first images of cargo plane wreckage in deep waters off Oahu
FILE
Reviews mixed on Oahu rule that allows eateries to fully reopen if patrons are vaccinated or tested
Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
A student wears a mask during a hot yoga class under the indoor mask mandate.
Ige wants to keep the mask mandate. Green says it’s time to drop it.

Latest News

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the...
Start the Barty! Australian wins Wimbledon for 2nd major
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting
Officials warn the pandemic isn't over as cities report an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Pfizer applies for booster approval as COVID cases rise
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together