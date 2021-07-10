Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time

By WBMA Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) - A 94-year-old grandmother in Alabama proved it is never too late to do something you have been dreaming of and her granddaughter made it all happen.

Martha Tucker is basking in her new found fame.

All over the world, people have shared photos and videos of her trying on wedding dresses after her granddaughter’s posted them on Facebook.

‘Once we tell her this, the celebrity status is going to blow her mind,” Tucker’s granddaughter Angela Strozier said.

This all started when Tucker was watching one of her favorite movies, “Coming To America,” and made a comment during the wedding scene.

She told Strozier that she “always wanted to try on a wedding dress” because she never got a chance.

“I was like, that’s something easy. I can make that happen,” Strozier said.

Strozier said to be able to grant her grandmother’s wish was “priceless.”

“Our grandmother sacrificed so much for us,” she said.

Tucker dedicated more than 50 years of her life as a poll worker to make sure Black votes were counted.

When she got married in 1952, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops.

Nearly 70 years later, finally trying on wedding dresses was a dream come true.

“Yeah, I was very excited. I felt great. I told you it felt just like I was getting married,” Tucker said.

The grandmother now has a couple more items on her wish list to complete, including making trips to Jerusalem, Israel, and Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 WBMA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Reviews mixed on Oahu rule that allows eateries to fully reopen if patrons are vaccinated or tested
Alejandro 'Dino' Palisbo
‘I’m just proud of him’: Loved ones remember man who lost his life trying to save a friend
Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
Starting Thursday, Hawaii will allow U.S. travelers who have been fully vaccinated anywhere in...
Hawaii expands ‘vaccine passport’ program amid tourism boom
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu are resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
NTSB releases first images of cargo plane wreckage in deep waters off Oahu

Latest News

File Image of Hawaii School Campus
Despite new CDC guidance, teachers union supports masks for all in schools
A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
Charlottesville readies for removal of Confederate statues
A dent on the rental car was only the beginning of the family’s troubles.
Oahu family’s vacation nightmare a lesson for anyone renting a vehicle