30 cows on Molokai to be euthanized following bovine tuberculosis discovery

Molokai Graphic
Molokai Graphic
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in 25 years, the state says a cow on Molokai is infected with bovine tuberculosis ― a contagious disease that can spread to humans.

The state Health Department said the sick animal is part of a herd in Hoolehua, but was pastured in Mapulehu. All 30 cows in that herd are now now under quarantine and will eventually be euthanized.

The disease has been popping up on Molokai over the last century.

In 1985, the island was depopulated of 9,000 cows.

