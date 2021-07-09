Vaccinated travelers report long (but fast-moving) airport lines on first day of eased rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers now face fewer restrictions coming to Hawaii.

In rules that took effect Thursday, visitors from the mainland can skip quarantine and getting a COVID test ― as long as they got their shots in the United States and are fully vaccinated.

Keenan Kurihara had originally planned to come into Hawaii on Wednesday, but reconsidered after hearing about the plan to ease restrictions.

“I decided to change my flight from Wednesday to Thursday,” he said.

Kurihara was one of nearly 39,000 travelers who arrived in Hawaii on Thursday using the state’s Safe Travels program ― and a vaccination or pre-travel test to avoid a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

“I was so nervous because we had to download the app and it seemed super confusing,” said vistor Alayna Izen, who flew in from Portland.

Izen said when she uploaded her vaccine card “there wasn’t anything that said that it was accepted or approved or anything so I was worried I was going to get here and they were going to tell me I did it wrong.”

Much to her surprise, she says, Alaska Airlines pre-checked passengers’ vaccination documents before even taking off.

“They gave you a wristband,” said Izen. “I was all done before we even got here which was not what I was expecting. It was really nice.”

Many passengers who did have to have their documents screened after arrival said the process wasn’t bad.

“We thought it was going to take a lot longer based on the line,” said George Vuong. “I think it moved pretty quickly.”

Kurihara added, “They have the process kind of down.”

With the hurdles that come with Hawaii’s travel restrictions now behind him, Vuong says he’s ready to spend some time in the sun.

“We’re going to have a lot of beach days,” he said.

