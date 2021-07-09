Tributes
USA Swim hosts final practice with fans at Punahou ahead of Tokyo Olympics

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team USA swimming has been training here on Oahu for the better part of two weeks, making their final preparations before heading to Japan for an Olympics unlike any other.

The Team was at Punahou’s C. Dudley Pratt Aquatic Center Thursday morning for their first practice open to the public here on the islands.

The swimmers say that they were sure to take in the crowd as new COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo, bar fans from the Stands.

“Really Great seeing the kids, it was a really fun group couple people going fast,” Team captain Caeleb Dressel told reporters.” “A couple people got to put a show on, but it was nice seeing them and being able to interact.”

“Yeah everyone here has been awesome from the staff at our hotel to the fans or the students that showed up to our practice this morning,” USA Swim’s Kate Ledecky said. “Everyone’s been so welcoming.”

The swimmers have been training at different spots around Oahu, including Punahou, ‘Iolani and the University of Hawaii.

“It has had everything that we have needed to train at an elite level.” Men’s head coach Dave Durden said. “More so probably than any other venue that we’ve gone to in the past four-five years, that’s a testament to these facilities, to the staff, to the people that have been working very diligently.”

“One quick add on to that is the Aloha Spirit is a real thing.” Women’s head coach Greg Meehan.

The Team is set to depart for Japan on Monday, where they’ll have one more training camp before going for The Gold.

