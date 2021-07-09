Tributes
State warns public of scams involving sheriff impersonators

The impersonator sent a picture of a fake ID that included a Hawaii Sheriff badge logo.
The impersonator sent a picture of a fake ID that included a Hawaii Sheriff badge logo.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Public Safety is warning Hawaii residents of scams that involve people impersonating sheriffs.

The state issued the warning after a woman reported a scam call from someone claiming to be with a fake office called the “Hawaii Department of Public Safety, State Security Division.”

Officials said the impersonator told the woman that sheriffs owed her $20,000 and would send her the amount through four “compensation fund” checks. However, they said in order for her to receive the money, she would have to pay a hefty processing fee.

To convince the woman to pay the fee, officials said the impersonator even sent a picture of a fake ID that included a Hawaii Sheriff badge logo.

As a reminder to the public, DPS said sheriffs do not call, text or email people asking for personal information or to solicit payment electronically or by phone.

Officials advised Hawaii residents to not provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

The department provided the following tips to protect yourself from possible scams:

  • Do not open e-mails, attachments or links sent by text from unknown individuals.
  • Do not communicate with unsolicited e-mail or phone text senders.
  • Never provide personal information of any sort via e-mail or text. Be aware that many e-mails requesting personal information appear to be legitimate but are not.

