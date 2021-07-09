State offers permits to trap, remove invasive goats from Kona national park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to protect a national park in Kona, the state is asking for the public’s help in removing invasive goats in the area.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said that goats have taken over 420 acres of land at Puuhonua o Honaunau on Hawaii Island.

Officials said it is important to protect this national historic park as it is an important cultural and historical location that once served as a hub of political and religious activity.

Thus, in order to protect this space, the state is opening applications for permits to remove the goats.

Those interested must apply for a permit by July 21. DLNR said it will assign permits based on a random lottery.

Applicants will be drawn for 30-minute slots to trap the goats alive on August 11.

As part of the application process, applicants must specify how many goats they intend to retrieve. DLNR said people can catch between 20 to 50 goats per permit.

The state said it hopes that this effort will remove at least 700 goats from the park.

There will be no fee for permits or permit applications.

For more information or to apply for a permit, click here.

