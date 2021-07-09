State to close access point to Maunawili Falls Trail for improvements

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it will be closing one of the access points to the popular Maunawili Falls Trail for improvements.

The state said the trailhead near the Maunawili Estates subdivision will be closed for two years starting July 15.

Officials said the closure will allow crews to create a parking lot and comfort station for the area as well as to preserve and protect important sites along the trail.

In an initial assessment, the state said Native Hawaiian cultural and archaeological features were found throughout the valley, including heiau, irrigated and dryland agricultural terraces, and auwai constructions.

While this trailhead will be closed, hikers can access the trail through an entrance near the Pali Lookout. However, the state warned that long-term parking is not permitted at the overlook and hikers must be dropped off.

