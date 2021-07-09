Tributes
Open House: A unique, multi-family apartment and adjacent Zoned A-2 open lot off Univeristy Avenue

By HNN Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. These next two listings are adjacent properties being sold together, so if you’ve ever dreamed of being a landlord, now’s your chance.

First up, check out this unique, multi-family apartment. It’s tucked away in a private lane, right off University Avenue. Well maintained and spacious, this two-story building features three units, and electricity is individually metered to each apartment. You’ll see that the apartment is in an excellent location near the University of Hawaii, Waikiki, and Ala Moana. It’s also close to bus lines, near schools, shopping and the freeway.

Added bonus for innovative developers with a creative vision! The adjoining vacant lot is also for sale. The level lot is Zoned A-2 and is 6,650 square feet. Bring your architect and contractor!

This property offers endless opportunities for Bill 7 or the development of medium-density apartment buildings. This is a special one, so be sure to call today for your private showing!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

