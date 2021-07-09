Oahu eateries can now operate at full capacity if they ask for vaccine cards or negative COVID tests

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu restaurants and bars can now do away with social distancing and capacity requirements if they ask their patrons for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Eateries that don’t must still operate at 75% capacity and keep a 6-foot distance between parties.

The rule change took effect Thursday as part of Oahu’s move to Tier 5.

And it wasn’t immediately clear how many restaurants would take advantage of the rules ― or how they would go about applying them.

One potential difficultly: Only those 12 and up are currently eligible for vaccines.

Still, the option was expected to be celebrated by industry officials, who have for weeks appealed to government leaders to ease restrictions limiting how much diners they can have indoors.

Many are grappling with a seemingly paradoxical situation: Plenty of demand, especially amid a tourism boom, but rules so restrictive that they can’t meet it (and, in some cases, move into the black).

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi was a strong proponent of easing the social distancing requirement.

He told Hawaii News Now on Thursday: “The state agreed to something we strongly recommended that ... if a restaurant wants to check for vaccination records and have a vaccinated-only clientele there so they could operate at full capacity (and) the state has agreed to that,” Blangiardi said.

“We think that’s at least some middle ground.”

He added, “We were pushing for full capacity indoors for restaurants. But that said, at this time, we move forward and hopefully each and every day more people get vaccinated.”

A spokeswoman for the governor said Oahu is so far the only county that requested the capacity exemption for restaurants that request vaccination cards or negative COVID tests.

The COVID tests must have been taken within the last 48 hours.

Tier 5 also allows for larger gatherings:

Parties of 25 are now allowed to gather indoors, up from 10

And parties of 75 can gather outdoors, up from 25

